Amid Brexit turmoil, Gov. Roper gives reassurance UK will remain a global leader

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper tackled a tough subject during his remarks at the podium Thursday (28 February) at Royal Fidelity’s Cayman Economic Outlook conference.

The issue has been a thorn in the side of the UK’s Theresa May-led administration: Brexit.

As the turmoil in the UK Parliament continues, Governor Roper said big Brexit decisions are due to be made next week.

This, as Parliament faces backing Ms. May’s exit agreement or voting to delay the UK’s departure from the European Union.

“If we step back for a moment from the noise the uncertainty, what we can be certain of is that the UK will continue to be one of the world’s leading economies and a global player, it will continue to be a force for good in the world, championing free trade, rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” said Governor Roper.

For now, the UK is set to leave the EU on 29 March.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath contributed additional reporting for this article.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

