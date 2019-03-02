Building height debate: Doak says ‘Hospitality component a must’

Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak says any structure going over the current height restrictions should have a hospitality element.

Her comments follow the Premier’s call for a national discussion on whether it is time to remove building height restrictions along the Seven-Mile Beach corridor.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said on Thursday (28 February) the Dart group has put forward a proposal to build what’s being called an iconic tower at Camana Bay.

Government is now considering whether to now allow all developers to build higher in the area.

Mrs. Doak said the only way this can be a win-win and keep money flowing into the public coffers is to make sure any building allowed to exceed the current 10-storey limit includes hospitality.

“Having hospitality is not a we may, it is going to be a must for us because we know that economic engine needs to continue. And many of the developers on Seven Mile beach resort to just condominiums without having a hotel component and we think for the way forward is to move these buildings off the beach and allow them to go higher and integrate a hotel component into it for both employment and ongoing contribution to the GDP of the Cayman Islands,” said Mrs. Doak.

The Dart Real Estate President said last year alone the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Kimpton Seafire resort & spa together contributed more than $14 million to government revenue.

Those resorts are owned by Dart.

