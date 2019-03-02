IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
MLA addresses constituents’ misperceptions surrounding Barker’s application

March 2, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers takes to social media to set the record straight on the status of a Barker’s coastal works application that has generated strong emotions in her constituency.

In a post addressed to West Bay South voters, Minister Rivers said cabinet has not yet considered or approved applicant Handel Whittaker’s Dart-backed proposal.

That’s contrary to what she called ‘reckless’ reports from other organisations and ‘spurious’ compounding statements on a radio talk show.

As Cayman 27 reported this week, Ms. Rivers said after reviewing technical advice from the Department of Environment and meeting with the applicant and the landowner, caucus recommended the parties meet with the DOE.

That meeting between DOE, Dart representatives and Mr. Whittaker took place Tuesday (26 February.)

Minister Rivers said the proposal as presented to caucus was not acceptable.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

