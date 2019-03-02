MLA addresses constituents’ misperceptions surrounding Barker’s application

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers takes to social media to set the record straight on the status of a Barker’s coastal works application that has generated strong emotions in her constituency.

In a post addressed to West Bay South voters, Minister Rivers said cabinet has not yet considered or approved applicant Handel Whittaker’s Dart-backed proposal.

That’s contrary to what she called ‘reckless’ reports from other organisations and ‘spurious’ compounding statements on a radio talk show.

As Cayman 27 reported this week, Ms. Rivers said after reviewing technical advice from the Department of Environment and meeting with the applicant and the landowner, caucus recommended the parties meet with the DOE.

That meeting between DOE, Dart representatives and Mr. Whittaker took place Tuesday (26 February.)

Minister Rivers said the proposal as presented to caucus was not acceptable.

