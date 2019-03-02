IDG
Cayman Economic Outlook conference provides attendees with food for thought

March 2, 2019
Joe Avary
While Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s ‘towering’ announcement dominated headlines coming out of Thursday’s (28 February) Royal Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference a full slate of guest speakers offered up plenty of additional food for thought for attendees.

‘Dynamic new world: Braving the turmoil’ was the theme of 2019’s conference.

Royal Fidelity director Ross McDonald set the tone for a day packed with ideas.

“Last year we identified the threat of disintegration as an unintended outcome of globalization, this seems like a real paradox,” said Mr. McDonald in his remarks from the podium. “The same combination of global integration and technological change which have driven globalization are also manifesting in a heightened level of anxiety, nationalism and protectionism.”

This year’s featured speaker at the conference was professional surfer and motivational speaker Mark Mathews.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

