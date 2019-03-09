Mental health facility hits snag: Gov’t re-issues bids

Plans for the country’s new mental health facility hit a snag.

Mental Health Commission chairman Dr. Marc Lockhart said plans have been re-designed and new bids re-issued following failed negotiations to secure a contractor.

Current mental health facilities are limited to eight beds at the Health Services Authority.

Last year government secured approvals to build a new $15 million East End facility.

But Dr. Lockhart said finding a contractor and sticking to that budget proved challenging.

New bids have been posted for five portions of the project targeting smaller contractors.

“While there have been some hiccups, which happens in projects of this magnitude. The will is there, the commitment is there, the desire is there and more importantly, the need is there and all of these studies, all of the information we look around, we see that this is required,” said Dr. Lockhart.

This new request for proposals will close at the end of the month.

The facility had been scheduled to open this summer.

