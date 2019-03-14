Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
New RCIPS chopper fast tracked: Damaged chopper still out of service

March 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s new $11 million dollar police chopper is set to touch down in the coming days.
Government, on Wednesday, said Airbus Helicopters has agreed to fast track delivery of the new chopper.
It comes after the current police chopper was damaged last month.
Police said a technical failure on take-off led to the chopper hitting the ground.
The helicopter remains out of service. The insurance assessments on the damage are still ongoing, according to a Government Information Services official.

Read the Government statement below:

Media Release – New RCIPS Helicopter to Arrive Soon (2)

