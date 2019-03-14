US, Canada ground Max 8, 9: Cayman Airways reassessing flights

New data emerges connecting Sunday’s (11 March) Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crash and last October’s Lion Air crash.

It prompted the US Federal Aviation Authority and Canada to ground all Boeing Max 8 and 9 planes.

On Wednesday (13 March) US planemaker Boeing also grounded its entire global Max 8 fleet.

Authorities said newly refined satellite data showed similar flight patterns in both plane crashes.

Cayman Airways said its Max 8 routes will now be operated by it B737-3oo aircraft.

It added potential fuel stops or alternate aircraft will be used where necessary.

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 no additional planes will be leased to help with their flight shortfalls.

However, they did say there will be instances when another carrier will be contracted to provide substitute service for certain flights.

