Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Business News Politics

US, Canada ground Max 8, 9: Cayman Airways reassessing flights

March 14, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

New data emerges connecting Sunday’s (11 March) Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crash and last October’s Lion Air crash.
It prompted the US Federal Aviation Authority and Canada to ground all Boeing Max 8 and 9 planes.
On Wednesday (13 March) US planemaker Boeing also grounded its entire global Max 8 fleet.
Authorities said newly refined satellite data showed similar flight patterns in both plane crashes.
Cayman Airways said its Max 8 routes will now be operated by it B737-3oo aircraft.
It added potential fuel stops or alternate aircraft will be used where necessary.
Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 no additional planes will be leased to help with their flight shortfalls.
However, they did say there will be instances when another carrier will be contracted to provide substitute service for certain flights.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: