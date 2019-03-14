Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Rivers addresses EU Blacklist concerns

March 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
European Union leaders have adopted the tax blacklist.
It was released on Tuesday (12 March.)
15 countries now face sanctions and restrictions from members of the bloc.
The Cayman Islands has escaped that list, but the EU said concerns still remain.
On Wednesday (13 March) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers to discuss the latest developments coming out of the Blacklist.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

