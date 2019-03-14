European Union leaders have adopted the tax blacklist.
It was released on Tuesday (12 March.)
15 countries now face sanctions and restrictions from members of the bloc.
The Cayman Islands has escaped that list, but the EU said concerns still remain.
On Wednesday (13 March) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers to discuss the latest developments coming out of the Blacklist.
Rivers addresses EU Blacklist concerns
