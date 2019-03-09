Tomlinson Furniture
Crime Environment News

Aggravated burglary on Birch Tree Hill

March 8, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Police hunt two male suspects Friday (8 March) after a home invasion. The aggravated burglary happened at a home in the Birch Tree Hill area, Wednesday (6 March) night.

Police said the two men entered the West Bay home demanding cash from the residents.

One was armed with a suspected handgun and the other with a long metal object.

Police said there was a physical altercation between a resident and one of the perpetrators, leading to both men leaving the scene.

Police said the victim did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: