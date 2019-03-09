Aggravated burglary on Birch Tree Hill

Police hunt two male suspects Friday (8 March) after a home invasion. The aggravated burglary happened at a home in the Birch Tree Hill area, Wednesday (6 March) night.

Police said the two men entered the West Bay home demanding cash from the residents.

One was armed with a suspected handgun and the other with a long metal object.

Police said there was a physical altercation between a resident and one of the perpetrators, leading to both men leaving the scene.

Police said the victim did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call West Bay CID at 949-3999.

