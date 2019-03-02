UK issues warning on Valproate use by women of childbearing age

A UK health alert is triggered over the use of the anti-Epileptic drug Valproate.

It comes after a review found children exposed to this drug in the womb are at high risk for serious developmental disorders and/or congenital malformations.

The alert was issued specifically for women of childbearing age.

On Friday (1 March) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Health Services Authority Chief Pharmacist Colin Medford to discuss the health alert and what it means for patients who may be using the drug.

