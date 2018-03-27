Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

A goal to make Cayman plastic free

March 26, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Plastic Free Cayman wants your help to make Cayman the first plastic free island in the Caribbean.

And to do so, they are encouraging people to take their concerns about single use plastics to their local MLAs so they can take action.

Founder of Plastic Free Cayman, Claire Hughes made the appeal at a screening of the documentary A Plastic Ocean on Friday (23 March) at Cayman Creperie. She said more has to be done than just signing her Plastic Free petition.

“Taiwan, the Balearic islands, Belize, they’ve all recently announced bans and locally we are also seeing people make a shift, business are using paper straws instead of plastic, seeing more people use reusable water bottles,” said Ms. Hughes.

The petition is seeking to ban single plastic use has just over 4,000 signatures the goal is to reach 5,000 signatures.

To join the effort go to: https://www.change.org/p/cayman-islands-government-ban-single-use-plastic-bags-in-the-cayman-islands

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: