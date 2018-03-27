A goal to make Cayman plastic free

Plastic Free Cayman wants your help to make Cayman the first plastic free island in the Caribbean.

And to do so, they are encouraging people to take their concerns about single use plastics to their local MLAs so they can take action.

Founder of Plastic Free Cayman, Claire Hughes made the appeal at a screening of the documentary A Plastic Ocean on Friday (23 March) at Cayman Creperie. She said more has to be done than just signing her Plastic Free petition.

“Taiwan, the Balearic islands, Belize, they’ve all recently announced bans and locally we are also seeing people make a shift, business are using paper straws instead of plastic, seeing more people use reusable water bottles,” said Ms. Hughes.

The petition is seeking to ban single plastic use has just over 4,000 signatures the goal is to reach 5,000 signatures.

To join the effort go to: https://www.change.org/p/cayman-islands-government-ban-single-use-plastic-bags-in-the-cayman-islands

