Breaking news: Multiple vehicle collision in Prospect

Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision in Prospect.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands the incident happened a short while ago on Marina Drive near McRuss.

We have reached out to the RCIPS for details on the incident we are waiting for official confirmation, but police on the scene say 4 vehicles were involved in the collision; a black BMW, a silver Kia, a Dodge Ram and a white Kia.

They say 2 of the 4 drivers involved were transported to the hospital, along with 2 passengers.

Their injuries unknown at this time. Cayman 27 news crews are on the scene at the moment and say police are directing traffic in the vicinity of the crash.

Do check back for details on this developing story.

