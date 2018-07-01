Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Breaking news: Multiple vehicle collision in Prospect

June 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision in Prospect.

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands the incident happened a short while ago on Marina Drive near McRuss.

We have reached out to the RCIPS for details on the incident we are waiting for official confirmation, but police on the scene say 4 vehicles were involved in the collision; a black BMW, a silver Kia, a Dodge Ram and a white Kia.

They say 2 of the 4 drivers involved were transported to the hospital, along with 2 passengers.

Their injuries unknown at this time. Cayman 27 news crews are on the scene at the moment and say police are directing traffic in the vicinity of the crash.

Do check back for details on this developing story.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

