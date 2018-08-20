ESO shows steady increase in Math, English passes

As C-X-C results are released all over the Caribbean and are set to be distributed within the next couple of weeks in Cayman, it remains to be seen whether they will keep trending upwards as they have been over the last several years.

At the government high schools, Economics Statistics Office numbers show increasing numbers of students have been graduating with Level 2 passes from 2012 to 2017.

National results for 2012 show that 28.1 per cent of the student cohort for that year was able to attain 7 general or level 2 passes or more, while 49.3 per cent were able to obtain 5 or more General or Level Two passes.

This percentage declines when taking into account those who were able to pass Math and English at General or Level Two grades. Only 24 per cent of those sitting exams in 2012 were able to do so.

In 2012, slightly more than half of the cohort or 53.7 per cent passed English at Level Two, while 26 per cent passed Math at this level.

2017 shows an improvement in national results, with those attaining 7 or more General or Level 2 passes going up to 52 per cent and those with 5 or more General or Level 2 passes increasing to 71 per cent.

The number of General or Level Two passes in Math and English also went up, 73.4 per cent of the cohort was able to obtain passes in English and 52.7 per cent got passes in Math.

Level 2 qualifications are necessary for the pursuit of A levels and tertiary level qualifications.

During a brief conversation on Friday morning, Education chief officer, Christian Suckoo, said analysis of 2018’s results may not be available until October. However teachers and ministry officials may be privy to a first look as early as next week.

We later attempted to contact him later in the day for a breakdown of the 2012-2017 statistics and what factors may have contributed to the improvements seen. However, he was unavailable.

