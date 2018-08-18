Woman hospitalised following early morning assault at bar

A woman remains hospitalised and a man remains in police custody after an early morning assault at a Shamrock Road bar, according to an RCIPS press release.

The woman’s injuries may be serious, police said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday (18 August). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a bar on Shamrock Road. A man banged on the door and broke it to gain entry before “upsetting furniture,” causing a general disturbance and assaulting a woman, according to police.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Police did not name the bar nor the name of the man arrested, as per RCIPS policy.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. on Monday (20 August) for more details.

