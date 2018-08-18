Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Woman hospitalised following early morning assault at bar

August 18, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A woman remains hospitalised and a man remains in police custody after an early morning assault at a Shamrock Road bar, according to an RCIPS press release. 

The woman’s injuries may be serious, police said. 

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday (18 August). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a bar on Shamrock Road. A man banged on the door and broke it to gain entry before “upsetting furniture,” causing a general disturbance and assaulting a woman, according to police. 

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. 

Police did not name the bar nor the name of the man arrested, as per RCIPS policy. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. on Monday (20 August) for more details. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: