Man wounded in West Bay home invasion

One man remains in serious but stable condition after an intruder wounded him during a home invasion on Saturday (9 March) night.

The incident happened in the Batabano area in West Bay, according to a police statement issued Sunday (10 March.)

Police said a masked man broke into the residence armed with a machete and demanded jewelry from the man inside.

It happened around 10 p.m.

An altercation ensued between both men, and the victim was struck with the machete.

Police said the intruder left the home and searched the victim’s vehicle, before fleeing on foot with personal items.

The victim received lacerations to his head and arm.

The suspect is said to have brown skin and was wearing a dark long sleeved shirt or jacket, long pants, and a cloth covering his face.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

