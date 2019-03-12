Tomlinson Furniture
Fire Services makes leadership changes: 3 Deputies appointed

March 11, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The top brass at Cayman’s Fire Services gets a re-jig.
The Home Affairs Ministry announced on Monday (11 March) that it has created three new posts in the Fire Service hierarchy.
Those positions are deputy chief fire officers and they have been filled by Caymanians.
Mr. Roy Charlton is the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Domestic.
Mr. Brevon Elliot is the Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Aviation and Ms. Tina Choy is the Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Administration.
All three fire officers took up their new posts last Monday.
The appointments were made as part of the ongoing restructuring of the fire services.
Acting Fire chief Witney Tatum remains in his post.

Read the Ministry’s announcement:

Media Release – New Deputies Announced – 11March

Reshma Ragoonath

