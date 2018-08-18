Tomlinson Furniture
Police hunt suspects following gun incident on SMB

August 17, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (17 August) hunt two men they believed flashed a firearm to a man walking along Seven Mile Beach, according to police.

It happened Thursday (16 August) around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking at a development just south of Public Beach when the suspects confronted him. One appeared to hold a firearm.
The man escaped and was not injured. No shots were fired.

The suspects are described as being of dark complexion in their early to mid-20s. One was tall, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. The other was shorter and wearing a black hoodie and shorts, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222, the anonymous RCIPS Tipline at 949-7777 or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tipline at 800-TIPS (8477). 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

