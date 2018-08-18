Police hunt suspects following gun incident on SMB

Police Friday (17 August) hunt two men they believed flashed a firearm to a man walking along Seven Mile Beach, according to police.

It happened Thursday (16 August) around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking at a development just south of Public Beach when the suspects confronted him. One appeared to hold a firearm.

The man escaped and was not injured. No shots were fired.

The suspects are described as being of dark complexion in their early to mid-20s. One was tall, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. The other was shorter and wearing a black hoodie and shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 949-4222, the anonymous RCIPS Tipline at 949-7777 or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

