Suckoo urges prudent spending for Brac LA meeting

August 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
As legislators get set to head to Cayman Brac for their next Legislative Assembly sitting one MLA is urging the government to be prudent in its spending for the session.
Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo said he has two minds on the LA meeting.

He said, on one hand, it’s good for those on the Brac to see how Parliament works, but, on the other hand, it also comes at a cost to the public purse.
“I hope the cost is being kept to a minimum, but I do not see that it is such a detrimental thing to have a parliament in the sister islands, because they are part of the Cayman Islands and we represent all the Caymanian people. I do not really have a major issue with it,” Mr. Suckoo said.
The LA meeting is planned for 5 September to 7 September. Cabinet will hold its weekly meeting at the Cayman Brac government administration building on 4 September.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

