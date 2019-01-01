IDG
1-year old dies in water-related incident

January 4, 2019
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 1-year-old girl on Friday evening (4 January) appears to have died in water off the East End shoreline.

Police officers responded to a residence off Austin Connolly Drive around 6 p.m. regarding a report of a missing young child, according to an RCIPS press release.

Shortly after arrival police were informed that the child had been found by a family member in the water along the shoreline.

The girl was about to turn 2-years old, according to police. She was conveyed by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The incident is under police investigation.

No other details were provided.

It marks the second water-related death in Cayman in 2019.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

