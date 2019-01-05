60-year-old visitor 1st water-related death of 2019

Cayman has registered its first water-related death of 2019.

Police say a 60-year-old man died on Thursday (4 January) while snorkeling off Seven-Mile Beach.

He was a visitor from the United States of America.

According to the police shortly before 2 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person in distress in the waters near Tanager Way.

Police said a man was out on a snorkeling trip when he lost consciousness.

Red Sail employee and eye-witness Tyron Jackson said their vessel responded to the distress call and CPR was performed on the man until they got to the beach.

“We brought him down to the beach where I helped carry him off boat and lucky enough there were three doctors inside the restuarant right by our location and they started administering CPR while we stood by to give a helping hand if need be,” said Mr. Jackson.

The man remained unresponsive and was taken by emergency services to the Cayman Islands hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, as a matter of policy.

The police does not release identities until the family of the deceased is notified.

