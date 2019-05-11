Police hunt 2 after burning car abandoned

Police are searching for two people, both of whom, abandoned a burning car Friday (10 May) afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:45 p.m. at the entrance to Lime Tree Bay at the KRyS Global roundabout near Cost-U-Less.

Police said a silver Honda Accord crashed into the curb at the roundabout. The car then caught fire. Two people were seen leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle. The Fire Services extinguished the blaze.

Anyone with information on the occupants or the incident is asked to contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

