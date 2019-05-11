Tomlinson Furniture
Police hunt 2 after burning car abandoned

May 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are searching for two people, both of whom, abandoned a burning car Friday (10 May) afternoon.
The incident happened at 1:45 p.m. at the entrance to Lime Tree Bay at the KRyS Global roundabout near Cost-U-Less.
Police said a silver Honda Accord crashed into the curb at the roundabout. The car then caught fire. Two people were seen leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle. The Fire Services extinguished the blaze.
Anyone with information on the occupants or the incident is asked to contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

