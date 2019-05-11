Tomlinson Furniture
Bodden Town crash: All 8 victims back home

May 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
All eight victims in Thursday’s (9 May) crash in Bodden Town have been released from the hospital.
On Friday (10 May) police confirmed the four children, two police officers and two adults were back home.
The crash happened on Shamrock Road.
A police SUV assisting in the transport of a Northward inmate had collided with a Honda Civic carrying six occupants.
All victims are nursing minor injuries. The two officers involved in the crash are on sick leave.
The investigation into the crash continues.

Reshma Ragoonath

