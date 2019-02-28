Changing building heights: Premier calls for national debate

The Premier calls for national debate on changing building heights.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin revealed that Government is considering a proposal from Dart to create an iconic tower that would reimagine the Cayman Islands’ skyline, one that will be seen the world over.

He was speaking at the Royal Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook conference at the Kimpton on Thursday (28 February) morning.

He billed the proposal as a landmark development.

The Premier hinted the building would be on the level of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, but he said he would leave it to Dart to say more about the proposed project.

He said there’s a long way to go before the ideas come to fruition, but it is time for a national debate.

Tune in at 6 p.m. for our newscast for full details on this developing story.

