Top Story: Kirkconnell, Bodden talk Port project, Barkers development and tourism numbers

It’s full steam ahead for government’s cruise berthing plans.

Last week Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the addition of Disney cruise lines to finance the project, making them the third cruise line to sign on.

On Wednesday (27 February) Deputy Premier and Minister with responsibility for Tourism Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, as well as, Tourism Ministry Chief Officer Stran Bodden joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman live to talk more about the latest developments with the project and to share the January 2019’s tourism numbers.

