IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Business Environment News

Top Story: Kirkconnell, Bodden talk Port project, Barkers development and tourism numbers

February 28, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

PART 1

PART 2

It’s full steam ahead for government’s cruise berthing plans.
Last week Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced the addition of Disney cruise lines to finance the project, making them the third cruise line to sign on.
On Wednesday (27 February) Deputy Premier and Minister with responsibility for Tourism Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, as well as, Tourism Ministry Chief Officer Stran Bodden joined Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman live to talk more about the latest developments with the project and to share the January 2019’s tourism numbers.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
DART Enterprises
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: