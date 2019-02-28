Senior Airbus experts begin probe after police chopper damaged

The assessment of the damaged police helicopter has begun.

Senior Airbus engineers touched down in Grand Cayman on Wednesday (27 February) to start their investigation into what caused a technical failure in the police chopper.

The reported technical failure occurred immediately after take-off on Tuesday (26 February) afternoon.

It happened before 4.30p.m. and caused the chopper to hit the ground damaging the tail.

Police told Cayman 27 on Wednesday the cause of the technical failure is currently unknown.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

It is unknown how long the police chopper will be out of commission.

Police said getting the helicopter back in the air hinges on the damage assessment and the availability of replacement parts until then it will remain out of service.

