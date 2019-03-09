Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Airways gets 2nd 737 Max 8

March 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Airways latest addition to its fleet touches down.
On Thursday (8 March) night, the national flag carrier’s second Boeing 737 Max 8 landed at the Owen Roberts International airport.
Cayman Airways president and CEO Fabian Whorms and VP of maintenance and engineering Wayne Miller were the plane’s maiden passengers.
Captain Steven Coe and first officer Giselah Ebanks flew the plane home to Grand Cayman.
The new plane will be christened next week.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

