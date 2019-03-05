IDG
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-5 March

March 4, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the Northern Caribbean.  Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the west northwest.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tonight: Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet. 

TIDES:

Today: High 11:04 a.m. Low 5:23 p.m. High 11:48 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 5:50 a.m. High 11: 43 a.m. Low 6:06 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:30 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:42 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Wednesday morning is for similar weather.

