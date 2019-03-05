Eastern district residents talk morning rush hour

If your morning commute involves driving into George Town from the eastern districts, you know all too well the issue of slow-moving traffic. While residents complain about the bumper-to-bumper drive, Savannah resident Clair Jackson said driving to work in the mornings takes nearly an hour.

“It has gotten worse at least coming from the east, sometimes you will sit on the bypass for up to 45 to 50 minutes, you might as well go around Spotts and for a bypass that shouldn’t be the case,” said Ms. Jackson.

Motorist Michael Brown has one idea to fix the current driving woes.

“If the government could consider some overheads where vehicles can pass under and over, that would ease the traffic a lot,” said Mr. Brown.

Hayden Henry disagreed.

He said things are getting better when it comes to rush hour traffic.

“I used to leave at approximately one hour before to reach work on time, now I leave 30 minutes before,” said Mr. Henry.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the government is aware of the traffic woes and they are taking a targeted approach to deal with it.

“We are working on some immediate remedies to deal with the roundabouts and the bottlenecks that we have. We are looking at Thomlinson roundabout the Grand Harbor roundabout. We are also looking at the merge in Savannah and we have some proposals to put in there,” said Mr. Hew.

Minister Hew said he and the NRA are working on solutions to ease the traffic coming in and out of the eastern districts.

