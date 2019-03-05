IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Environment Health News

Public Health’s McLaughlin-Munroe discusses PAHO Dengue alert

March 4, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Pan American Health Organization has issued an alert to all regional health providers advising of a growing Dengue outbreak in the Caribbean.
Here at home the Public Health Department recently shared that it was awaiting test results for six potential cases of the mosquito-borne disease. It also said 13 cases were returned negative for the deadly virus.
On Monday (4 March) Public Health surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe sat down with Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to discuss the department’s efforts to keep Cayman Dengue-free.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
DART Enterprises
Kirk Freeport – March 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: