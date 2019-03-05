Public Health’s McLaughlin-Munroe discusses PAHO Dengue alert

The Pan American Health Organization has issued an alert to all regional health providers advising of a growing Dengue outbreak in the Caribbean.

Here at home the Public Health Department recently shared that it was awaiting test results for six potential cases of the mosquito-borne disease. It also said 13 cases were returned negative for the deadly virus.

On Monday (4 March) Public Health surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe sat down with Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to discuss the department’s efforts to keep Cayman Dengue-free.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

