Chamber of Commerce pushes youth development in Cayman

March 20, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
On Wednesday (20 March) Chamber of Commerce members took over sixty new students under their wings. This as the new 2019 edition of their annual mentor programme kicked off. The students from both private and public schools took part in the Chamber’s mentoring Cayman Education and Careers workshop at the chamber offices in Governor’s Square.

Presentations at the event included goal setting, resume writing, interviewing and career talks by representatives from the Department of Tourism, Walkers, Strategic Risk Solutions, Health City, Awesome Productions and Cayman Water Company.

UCCI, ICCI, St. Matthew’s and the Cayman Islands Law School also provided the students with information on programmes they offered. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wil Pineau said these programmes help shape Cayman’s future leaders.

“So the mentors are really just guiding these students to stay on that right path so that when they leave high school and they decide to go off to college, we want them to come back because what we don’t want is our Caymanian students who are educated, who are trained and motivated to leave our jurisdiction and take their talents to other jurisdictions,” said Mr. Pineau.

The students will remain with their mentors for a six month period.

