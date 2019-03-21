Prizes for the 52nd Cayman Islands Agricultural show were distributed this week.
Lucky North Side mom Mariza Dixon walked away with the grand $20,000 raffle prize.
The eight winners were presented with their prizes by Agricultural Society president George Smith at an informal ceremony held at the Agricultural Society’s office in Lower Valley.
North Side mom takes home $20k grand prize
