North Side mom takes home $20k grand prize

March 20, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Prizes for the 52nd Cayman Islands Agricultural show were distributed this week.
Lucky North Side mom Mariza Dixon walked away with the grand $20,000 raffle prize.
The eight winners were presented with their prizes by Agricultural Society president George Smith at an informal ceremony held at the Agricultural Society’s office in Lower Valley.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

