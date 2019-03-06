CIAA to extend ORIA runway, opens search for contractors

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) is looking for contractors to extend the runway at the Owen Roberts International Airport. The request for proposals was posted on the government’s central procurement website on Monday (4 March.)

The project is seeking to add an additional 900 ft to the current runway which is more than 7,000 ft long at the moment.

The extension of the runway was not included in the original airport expansion plan.

We reached out to the Airport’s Authority for more information on the planned runway extension project, we are yet to hear back.

