Petition roll-out planned: Calls to keep Marriage Law unchanged

While Cayman awaits the court’s ruling on same-sex marriages one group is seeking to get the public’s input to stop any changes to the local Marriage Law.

Last month we reported on the Cayman Ministers Association online petition, now those behind the petition said they want to get more people involved with the aim of sending a clear message to local legislators.

“So they need to hear from the people on this. It is not one man sitting in a room with a pen, it’s not 19 people sitting in a room with pen. It is the other 60, 000 people running around in this country who they have to consider in every decision they make,” said petition supporter Katina Anglin.

Ms. Anglin said organisers will show the results of the petition to legislators, but they are not seeking a referendum on the matter.

