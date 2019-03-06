Cayman remains Dengue free

As the region battles a growing dengue outbreak, Public Health Surveillance officer Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe said the results for five of the six last remaining Dengue tests are back and the patients are disease-free.

That brings the total of dengue-free cases to 18, but there’s still one more pending.

“So far we received eighteen results which were all negative and we have one pending and our hope is that one will also come back negative,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

Last year Cayman recorded two dengue cases and while Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe welcomes the low numbers, he said the possibility of Dengue reaching our shores is still there and there is nothing we can really do to stop it.

“So we do have that risk of importing a case because we have flights to and from and we have people going home and coming back and they are no travel restrictions on the Dengue disease, so we just have to live with that,” said Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe.

Mr. McLaughlin-Munroe said so far for 2019, 500,000 cases of dengue have surfaced in the region and there have been more than 300 related deaths. There’s no word on when the result on the last Cayman Dengue case will be released.

