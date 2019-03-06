IDG
MRCU continues mosquito eradication efforts

March 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Eradicating the deadly Dengue carrying Aedes Aegypti mosquito is a top priority for the team at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit.
On Tuesday (5 March) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Dr. Jim McNelly to talk about the MRCU’s mosquito fighting plans and its efforts to ensure everyone is doing their part to keep deadly mosquito-diseases like Dengue, Zika and others away from the Cayman Islands shores.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

