George Town treats The Duchess of Cornwall to a day of Caymankind

Her Royal Highness Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall was busy in Grand Cayman Thursday (28 March) visiting three different institutions as part of the Royal Visit starting with re-opening of Jasmine Palliative & Hospice Care facility.

“We are delighted to welcome The Duchess to open the building,” said Chairman Chris Duggan. “We are very excited that the building is going to be officially open, and we can start welcoming patients, and the community to see what has been a community effort to build this building.”

As hundreds both young and hold hugged the stanchions for The Duchess’ first stop, 16-year old Triple C student Gabriella King articulated the importance of the event for her generation.

“It really is to strengthen the relationships between England and the Cayman Islands and the rest of it’s colonies,” said King. “I think it’s important because it brings us all together.”

Hospice Director Felicia McLean, who later received a medal of recognition at a investiture ceremony at Pedro St. James Castle from the Prince Charles of Wales, says the Duchess’ stamp of approval, that included a ribbon-cutting and plaque reveal, was the icing on a cake for there rebranding from Cayman Hospice Care.

“We continue to struggle with the word ‘hospice’,” said McLean. “This is why we rebranded to Jasmine. Having someone of her nobility to come in and open a facility that was built by this community is exciting.”

The Duchess traveled next to Crisis Centre ‘Estella’s Place’ where she met youth at risk and celebrated the two-year anniversary of the Taya Lounge with cake and conversation.

“We were fortunate for The Duchess to visit us,” said Lounge Director Natalie Baldwin. “What was so amazing was to see the teens so excited, and see them overcomes their fears.”

The Duchess was met next by a drove flag-waving students at George Town Primary. Inside the school, The Duchess was greeted with Cayman’s national song, a performance of musical culture, and some dramatic art.

A full day of events for Her Royal Highness with Caymankind at the forefront.

