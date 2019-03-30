Leader of the Opposition asked to step down, but Miller says he’s staying

Calls for Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller to step down.

On Friday (29 March) Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo said that he along with the majority of the Opposition are in favor of having the Leader of the Opposition stepping down from his role.

Mr. Suckoo declined to state the reason behind the request.

Last week Mr. Suckoo resigned his post as deputy Opposition Leader. He did not give a reason for that decision.

When contacted by Cayman 27 Mr. Miller also denied to speak on the matter, but said he refused the Opposition MLAs request and he is not stepping down. Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 that he will be issuing a statement regarding the matter on Monday (1 April).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

