Locals rock their socks for World Down Syndrome Day

March 21, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
World Down Syndrome Day was commemorated on Friday (21 March.)

Many rocked their fancy socks to raise awareness for those living with the syndrome.

The Cayman Special Needs Foundation said World Down Syndrome Day is a fun, simple way for people to show support and empathy for those with special needs in the Cayman Islands.
Alec Pultr was among those rocking their socks.

“I think it’s important letting people know that it exists. It’s a very real issue in a lot of lives and it’s good to raise awareness in general for a good cause,” he said.

Thursday evening those with Down Syndrome and the Cayman Special Needs Foundation marked the day with an afternoon social event.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

