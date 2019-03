Thu 84°F 73°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers, mostly sunny skies thereafter. Cloudiness and showers will linger over the sister islands through this afternoon, some of which may be heavy at times. WINDS Northerly at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave height of 2 to 4 feet.

Fri 84°F 72°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS North to northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft should exercise caution over open waters.

Sat 86°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers with higher chance over the Sister Islands. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Sun 85°F 74°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

Mon 86°F 73°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers WINDS Variable at 5 knots or less. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.