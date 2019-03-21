Special Olympics athletes finish with 26 medals in Abu Dhabi finale

Cayman’s Special Olympics athletes finished with 26 medals Wednesday (20) earning 10 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze over five days of competition at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

On the track, Cayman took three medals in the 800-metres with Jaheim Ebanks (2:31.48), Matthew Ebanks (2:19.15) and Julius Smith (2:21.31) all winning their second individual medal of the games. The trio, alongside Jordan Mclean, went on to win silver in the 4×100 relay with a time of 51.09.

In the pool, the quartet of Dayana Powery, Alec Cox, Matthew Javier and Keanu McKenzie won bronze in the 4x50m relay clocking in at 3:01.45. Swimmer Anechell Newman won her first medal of the games with a bronze in the 50-metre backstroke clocking in at 1:49.90.

On the hardwood, Cayman’s Unified Basketball team defeated Bharat 31-26 in overtime to take the gold.

The duo of Khaled Arana and Unified partner Nadesha Kelly also won their first medal of the games, taking gold in Unified Doubles Bocce.

The closing ceremonies take place Thursday 21 March. Team Cayman is due to arrive Saturday 23 March at the Owen Roberts International Airport at 5:50 p.m.

