Special Olympics athletes up to 18 medals in Abu Dhabi

Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) athletes raised their game Tuesday (19 March) winning three medals at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Swimmer Alec Cox won his first medal in the pool, taking gold in the 800-metre freestyle with a time of 14:58.03. The 23-year old nearly missed the podium Saturday placing fourth overall in the 1500-metre open water sea swim, clocking in at 29:01.00.

Fellow swimmer Dayana Powery won her third medal of the games, winning silver in the 100-metre freestyle with a time of 1:37.01. On Saturday, Powery won her first silver in the 100-metre individual medley, followed by a bronze Sunday in the 200-metre freestyle.

Over on the track, 21-year old Jordan McLean won his first medal of the games, taking bronze in the 100-metres with a time of 13.51 seconds.

Unified Basketball will take the court Wednesday (20 March) versus India in the medal round.

Overall, Cayman has won six gold, six silver and six bronze medals. The games conclude Thursday 21 March.

