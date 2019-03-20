Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Special Olympics athletes up to 18 medals in Abu Dhabi

March 19, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Special Olympics Cayman Islands (SOCI) athletes raised their game Tuesday (19 March) winning three medals at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Swimmer Alec Cox won his first medal in the pool, taking gold in the 800-metre freestyle with a time of 14:58.03.  The 23-year old nearly missed the podium Saturday placing fourth overall in the 1500-metre open water sea swim, clocking in at 29:01.00.

Fellow swimmer Dayana Powery won her third medal of the games, winning silver in the 100-metre freestyle with a time of 1:37.01. On Saturday, Powery won her first silver in the 100-metre individual medley, followed by a bronze Sunday in the 200-metre freestyle.

Over on the track, 21-year old Jordan McLean won his first medal of the games, taking bronze in the 100-metres with a time of 13.51 seconds.

Unified Basketball will take the court Wednesday (20 March) versus India in the medal round.

Overall, Cayman has won six gold, six silver and six bronze medals. The games conclude Thursday 21 March.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

