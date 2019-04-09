Tomlinson Furniture
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Cayman 27 Athlete of the Week: Anthony Chin Jr

April 9, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Triple C speedster is now a two-time athlete of the week!

11-year old Anthony Chin joins us after dominating Friday’s Inter-Primary Track & Field Championships en route Victor Ludorum honours for the second year in a row.

The Grade 5 student broke Alexander Ebanks’ record of 1.34-metres in the Boys Division 4 Under-12 High Jump from 2014 with a leap of 1.40-metres. The 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers gold medalist also won the Boys Division 4 Under-12 Long Jump with a leap of 4.29-metres, as well as winning the 200-metre field clocking 28.44 seconds.

Overall, Chin Jr finished with a meet high 38 individual points.

Falcon Athletics coach Patricia Bent also joins us to discuss Chin’s development on the track, while projecting the youngster’s future as one of Cayman’s next great amateur stars.

Help us congratulate Anthony, our two-time Cayman 27 Athlete of the Week!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: