Brac hit and run death: Suspect held, more arrests to be made

One man is arrested after a Cayman Brac resident died in a hit and run incident.

The 33-year-old man of Ivory Lane was detained on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He is now on police bail.

Cayman Brac resident Mitchell Marvin Ryan was killed last month.

He was found unresponsive on Watering Place Road, in the vicinity of La Esperanza Bar.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sergeant Ashton Ferguson said although a suspect has been detained the probe still remains active.

“We are still continuing investigations and there are possibilities there may be more arrests. I cannot say more specifics than that. But we are making great headway,” said Sgt. Ferguson.

Mr. Ryan was Cayman’s first road fatality of 2019.

