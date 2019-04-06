MLAs “disappointed” in CJ ruling

Legislators register their disappointment with Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie’s same-sex marriage ruling.

Lawmakers are objecting to Mr. Smellie’s re-writing of the law from the bench.

They said it is an overreach of his authority.

Thursday night (4 April) all 18 MLAs voted in favour of the same-sex marriage motion brought by East End MLA Arden McLean.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush said he did not have a vote, but if he did he would have said “aye” too.

Through their vote the members expressed their displeasure over the Chief Justice’s decision in the amended motion.

The motion was originally worded to have Government pursue an appeal on the Chantelle Day Vickie Bodden Bush ruling, but it was amended since Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin had already said he was appealing the ruling.

The new amended version stated the MLAs’ disappointment with the “seeming failure to recognise or respect the doctrine of the separation of powers” in the ruling.

During the debate, George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan said winning an appeal is not the end of it.

“Recognise Mr. Speaker, that if we are successful with this appeal that means we have to come back to this Parliament and create a legislative structure that allows them (the petitioners) to have these rights, because we are not talking about the fact that their rights were not violated,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan pointed out that Ms. Day was his constituent and she needs to be treated fairly.

