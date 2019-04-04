Tomlinson Furniture
FCO ‘disappointed’ with CIG appeal of same-sex case ruling

April 3, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Within minutes of the Premier’s announcement, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office registered its displeasure.
It also distanced H.E. Governor Martyn Roper from government’s legal action, saying he will not be involved in the appeal.
In a brief statement on Wednesday (3 April) an FCO spokesperson said, “The UK Government is committed to equal rights, including LGBT rights, and welcomes the judgment. We are therefore disappointed by the decision of the Cayman Islands Government to appeal.”
The FCO said the court’s judgment permitting same-sex marriage puts this country among the most progressive societies in the region in terms of LGBT equality.

The FCO spokesperson said:

“The court judgment permitting same–sex marriage in the Cayman Islands puts the territory among the most progressive societies in the region in terms of LGBT equality. The UK Government is committed to equal rights, including LGBT rights, and welcomes the judgment. We are therefore disappointed by the decision of the Cayman Islands Government to appeal.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

