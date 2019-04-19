NCVO students takes to the soil

This week children with the National Council of Voluntary Organizations (NCVO) got to plant their first seed into the soil. It’s apart of the seed to plate program initiated by Food Revolution. The program aims to educate students about the importance of growing and eating your own food. Director at Food Revolution Maureen Cubbon said teaching kids the importance of farming from an early age is key.

“On a bigger scale, it’s to promote children health and wellness but also looking at it from a point of view where it can be hands-on experience base, so then it becomes a little bit more intimate, a little more responsible, we’re talking about local agriculture, sustainability, and all those pieces,” said Ms. Cubbon.

