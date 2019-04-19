Cayman Islands Brewery strikes double gold in quality ratings

The Cayman Islands brewery nets two gold medals in Monde Selection’s quality awards for beer.

345 Stout and Shell Shock IPA were recognized as outstanding after an evaluation by the international judging body.

Head brewer and quality manager Stewart Brown told Cayman 27 meeting these high quality standards is a team effort.

“The big shout out is not to me but to the whole team here, all the way from our brewers, all the way to our packaging, because were constantly striving to maintain a high standard of quality and continually improve on that standard,” said Mr. Brown of the accomplishment.

The two beers are both relatively new to the CIB product line. Shell Shock was rolled out in early 2017 and 345 Stout hit the market in 2014.

