Sailing: Capasso 66th at first South American Championships

Cayman Islands Sailing Club national champion Matheo Capasso sits in the top third of the pack after setting sailing Monday (8 April) on day one of the 2019 South American Optimist Championships held Algarrobo, Chile.

The 14-year old is currently 66th overall out of 169 sailors in his South American Championships debut. Capasso got off to a strong start finishing 18th in spite of being flagged and starting last off the line in his first qualifying race. He followed with a third place finish in the second qualifier.

“I had a clean, nice, good start with clean air where I could do what I want,” said Capasso.

A black-flag infraction for a premature start in his third race resulted in a 58th overall finish in his round of the day.

“It’s basically a disqualification, so that race wasn’t so good,” said Capasso. “There were very light winds and three-metre swells. It was hard to keeping moving and keep your speed.”

Capasso feels he has a good feel on the Chilean Sea after three qualifiers and practice rounds.

“The wind is light in the morning, and fifteen knots in midday when the land heats up.” he said. “As the land cools down, it drops again. There is quite a bit of swell which is fun and different. My sail and speed feel good.”

Follow Capasso’s results daily at the South American Championships here.

