Swimming: Bailey takes 32nd FLOW 800m Sea Swim

May 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

As 84 open water swimmers dove into Governor’s Beach Saturday (11 May) 16-year old Jake Bailey emerged from the pack first overall clocking a time of 11 minutes, 37 seconds. This is the first win of the 800-metre sea swim season for Bailey after placing second overall at both the CUC and Foster’s Sea Swim to 17-year old Alex Dakers.

“I wasn’t really trying to draft off anyone,” said Bailey. “I went all out and just wanted to stay ahead of the pack. I just wanted to win. Alex wasn’t here, so I didn’t need to beat him.”

Bailey recently won six medals at the 34th CARIFTA Championships including gold in the 5k open water swim.

Not far behind in second overall was 14-year old Stefano Bonati clocking a time of 11 minutes, 46 seconds. Third overall went to 14-year-old Raya Embury-Brown who finished in a time of 12 minutes, 26 seconds. Embury-Brown finishes as the top female for the first time after Stingray teammate Elana Sinclair was the top female in the prior two 800-metre races.

Last month, Embury-Brown won seven medals at the CARIFTA Championships including gold in both the Girls 13-14 400-and 800-metre freestyle, while scoring bronze in both the 200-metre freestyle and the Open Water Swim.

“There was no one around me, so I was swimming alone which was nice,” said Embury-Brown. “I wish I got a draft. I had one at the beginning, but I lost it.”

Open water swimmers will get another chance at the distance Saturday (25 May) in the 2019 Butterfield 800-metre Open Water Sea Swim.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

