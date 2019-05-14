Tomlinson Furniture
Tennis: Fullerton scores three-set win in Cayman Cup opener

May 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Lauren Fullerton has her first International Tennis Federation win.

The 15-year old defeated American Patsy Daughters 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 in her opening match Monday (13 May) to advance in the Under-18 age division of the 2019 Cayman Cup. After losing her opening Cayman Cup match in 2018, Fullerton was happy to get one of the most significant wins in her young career.

“I’m very happy to get my first ITF win under my belt,” Fullerton told Cayman 27. “It was a hard fought match, and I’m glad to have come out on top.”

She’ll face sixth-ranked Canadian Kayla Cross Tuesday (14 May) starting at 9:00 a.m.

Fullerton was one of three local players in action at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club Monday. 14-year old Willow Wilkinson lost her opening U18 match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 to American Nina Gulbranson, while in the Boys Under-18 division, 14-year old Jake Booker lost to Indian Matte Imre 7-5, 6-1.

The ladies duo of Fullerton and Wilkinson will also team in doubles action Tuesday (14 May) against Americans Jeanette Mireles and Sophia Rogers at 4:00 p.m.

The tournament’s boys and girls finals for both singles and doubles are set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. On noon Saturday (18 May) the tournament will welcome two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Daniel Nestor of Canada in a doubles exhibition versus local players Callum Theaker and Mica Koll.

View all the results here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

